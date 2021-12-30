Police Arrest Two Suspected Kidnappers, One Fraudster In Katsina

Two suspected kidnappers alongside and one fraudster have been arrested by the police in Katsina State.

One of the suspects simply identified as Saifullahi Usman, ‘M’, aged 32yrs of Unguwar Amare Quarters in Malumfashi LGA of Katsina State was arrested on December 24th.

The suspect ran out of luck, when he hid his number and called one Shafi’u Mohammed, ‘M’, of Kililin Quarters in the same LGA, and threatened to kill or kidnap him or any of his relations if he fails to pay a ransom of fifty thousand naira (N50,000).

Police spokesman, SP Gambo Isah disclosed at a press briefing that detectives apprehended the suspect at a location where he went to pick up the ransom.

He explained that in the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the offence, adding that investigations are still ongoing.

Earlier, the command had on the same day succeeded in arresting another suspected kidnapper identified as Muhammed Ibrahim, ‘M’, aged 30years, from Kagara village in Kafur LGA of Katsina State.

Ibrahim’s victim, a certain Bello Umar of Mahuta village in the same LGA reported at Kafur Division that he received a handwritten letter, threatening him to pay the sum of one hundred thousand naira (N100,000) or risked being kidnapped or killed.

Within the course of investigation, the suspect was traced and arrested confessing to the commission of the crime.

Meanwhile, SP Isah, also stated that the command arrested Usama Tijjani, aged 31 years from Dorayi Quarters in Gwale LGA of Kano State.

Tijjani was arrested on December 19th, 2021 following a series of complaints from ladies in Katsina metropolis that the said suspect specialized in tricking and deceiving young girls whom he come across through social media platforms and inviting them to hotels in various states, sleep with them, and run away from the hotels after stealing their phones, money and other valuables.

His deeds, however, caught up with him when he lured one of the girls to a hotel in Kano, with a promise to pay her fifty thousand naira (N50,000), after spending a night with her.

By dawn, while she was taking her bath, the suspect stole her GSM phones, money, and other valuables and ran away from the hotel.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed to having committed the crime, adding that he has been using his last victim’s stolen phone at different intervals and has succeeded in tricking three of her friends.

The suspect confirmed that he lured the ladies to various hotels in Zaria, Kaduna state, and stole their phones, money, and other valuables.

SP Isah disclosed that the suspects will all be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are concluded.