Police Neutralise 38 Bandits, Arrest 999 Criminal Suspects In Katsina

At least 38 bandits have been neutralized and nine hundred and ninety-nine suspects arrested by the police in Katsina State in connection with six hundred and eight (608) reported crimes.

In a report for the year, outgoing State Commissioner of Police, CP Sanusi Buba, announced that out of the number of those arrested, eight hundred and seventy-four (874) are undergoing prosecution in various competent courts of law in the state.

Speaking through the command’s spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, the commissioner said the year under review saw a significant reduction in crime rate when compared with what was obtainable last year.

According to him, courtesy of the ongoing onslaught against banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping, rape, and other related crimes in the state, better security has been availed to the people of Katsina.

He explained that one hundred and fifty-seven (157) suspected armed robbers were arrested and one hundred and forty-five (145) suspects were charged to court while twelve (12) suspects remain under investigation.

Similarly, sixty-five (65) suspected kidnappers were also arrested and sixty-three (63) suspects have been charged to court while two (2) suspects are still being investigated.

He further enunciated that two hundred and forty-four (244) suspected cattle rustlers were arrested out of which two hundred and thirty (230) of them have been charged to court while fourteen (14) suspects are under investigation.

The commissioner added that in the course of the campaign, thirty-eight (38) bandits were neutralised in various gun battles, one thousand two hundred and forty-three (1,243) domestic animals were recovered, sixty-three (63) victims were rescued in four (4) reported cases of human trafficking while five (5) police officers paid the supreme price.

The commissioner through the spokesman paid tribute to the gallant officers of the command who died in the line of duty, as well as those who sustained various degrees of injuries.

He announced that several arms and ammunition were recovered which include four (4) GPMG, 44 AK 47 riffles, 1 LAR rifle, 1 G3 rifle, 20 locally made guns, 689 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition used in AK 47 rifles.

The commissioner further appreciated the effort and support of the State Governor, Aminu Masari, and the two emirates in the state, as well as the entire officers and men of the state police command, towards protecting the lives and property of people in the state.