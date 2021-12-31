Abducted Plateau Traditional Ruler Regain Freedom, Eight Suspects Arrested

The Paramount Ruler of Gindiri in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Charles Mato Dakat, has been released by his abductors.

Sources in Operation Safe Haven who confirmed this revealed that the monarch regained freedom on Friday morning after spending five nights in captivity.

Channels Television had reported that the traditional ruler was abducted at his residence in the early hours of Sunday.

READ ALSO: NDDC Forensic Audit: Every Kobo Will Be Recovered, Says Buhari

The assailants were said to have stormed his house amid heavy gunfire after Dakat and members of his family had retired from the Christmas celebrations.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Plateau, Gabriel Ubah, had also confirmed that personnel of Operation Safe Haven were swiftly mobilised to the area to rescue the abducted traditional ruler.

According to the military sources, the Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major General Ibrahim Ali, placed the troops deployed at Gyanbus on red alert.

This led to the arrest and interrogation of eight suspects in connection with the abduction, and the subsequent release of the traditional ruler on Friday.

Troops of Operations Safe Haven, according to the sources, are on the ground to ensure all those involved in the kidnap of the monarch are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.