FCT Minister Mohammed Bello Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mohammed Bello has tested positive for COVID-19.

Bello in a statement personally signed by him on Friday said he started feeling sick on Tuesday and his test result for the virus came out positive on Friday morning.

He also added that experts informed him that his case is mild because he took two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“After a hide and seek period spanning 21 months (1yr 9 months) between COVID-19 and my humble self, the virus finally caught up with me during the dying days of 2021. After feeling unwell from 28th December, I decided to do a COVID-19 test yesterday morning.

“The result came out positive this morning. Currently doing fine, with some sore throat, feverish feeling, and mild running nose. Undertaking treatment and isolation at home,” he said.

Bello appreciated the medical personnel in the FCT and beyond for their efforts fighting the pandemic and prayed for the quick recovery of all currently affected with COVID-19.

He appealed to all those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so.