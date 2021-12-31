IGP Replaces Police Commissioner In Kogi

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered the immediate posting of Mr Edward Egbuka to Kogi State Command as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the state.

Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday said the posting was with immediate effect.

He explained that Egbuka’s posting followed the redeployment of CP Idrisu Dauda to the Force Headquarters for other national engagements.

“The new Commissioner of Police, CP Egbuka, who was until this deployment the Commissioner of Police in charge of Communications at the Force Headquarters, was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force in 1988,” Mba said.

“He holds a BSc (Hons) in History and International Relations from the University of Calabar and a Law Degree from the Rivers State University of Science and Technology.”

The IGP, on his part, assured the people of Kogi of the commitment of the police leadership to containing prevailing and emerging crime trends in the state.

He asked the new police commissioner to bring his vast experience to bear, in consolidating the achievements of his predecessor towards ensuring increased public safety and security of lives and property in Kogi.

Baba also called on the state government and residents of the state to give the new police chief their maximum support and collaboration in his new role.

“An astute law enforcement officer with international peacekeeping experience and a member of the prestigious International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), CP Edward Egbuka has attended several tactical and leadership courses within and outside Nigeria and has served in various capacities within the Force,” Mba added in the statement.

“He (Egbuka) was the immediate past Commissioner of Police in Charge of Plateau State Police Command. As a Deputy Commissioner of Police, he was in charge of Operations in Osun State Command and Kogi State Command, and also in charge of Criminal Investigations at the Zone 7 Headquarters, Abuja, amongst other key postings.”