Insecurity: New Service Chiefs Are Up To The Task, Says Buratai

As Nigeria continues to battle insecurity, a former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has said that the new set of service chiefs are up to the task.

He said this on Friday during a special end-of-year review programme on Channels Television tagged: Year 2021: Battles, Resilience And The New Normal.

General Buratai who was appointed the COAS in 2015, was removed by President Buhari on January 26, 2021, after widespread calls for the removal of service chiefs due to the worsening security situation in the country.

When asked about his perception of the state of security since leaving office, the former Army boss said: “When you talk about military leadership, it is a continuum”.

“These gentlemen that took over from us are in a very good state to continue from where we stopped and apart from the initial challenges that started immediately we left, I think they have found the right synergy that is required to take the country out of the insecurity that we’ve been facing. By and large, change is inevitable and there are situations whereby you must always have new hands and fresh ideas. We have played our paths patriotically, diligently and to the best of our ability.

“We left quite proud and happy that things were stable and are still stable despite intermittent attacks here and there. But I believe that this crop of service chiefs are up to the task and they are no strangers to the security situation and of course, the armed forces,” Buratai added.

Others who reviewed the state of security in the country were Former Spokesman of the Army, Brigadier General Sani Usman, and the Former DIG Operations, Nigeria Police, Habila Joshak.