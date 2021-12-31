Advertisement

[LIVE] YEAR 2021: Battles, Resilience And The New Normal

Channels Television  
Updated December 31, 2021

 

As the year 2021 comes to a close, Channels Television goes down memory lane with key stakeholders across Nigeria’s security, health and economic sectors to review the events of the year as well as some projections for 2022.

The theme of the programme is; Year 2021: Battles, Resilience And The New Normal.

Some of those who will be reviewing the year include; Former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, Former Spokesman of the Army, Brigadier General Sani Usman, and the Former DIG Operations, Nigeria Police, Habila Joshak.



