Primary, Secondary Schools In Lagos To Resume January 4

All public and private schools below the tertiary level in Lagos State are to resume for the second term 2021/2022 academic session on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, the government has announced.

The Director-General of the Office of Education Quality Assurance, Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, made the announcement in a statement on Friday by the spokesman for the office, Olaniran Emmanuel.

According to her, all learners are expected back in school as academic activities start the same day.

Seriki-Ayeni wished the students and teachers a happy resumption and appealed to all school leaders to enforce strict compliance with all existing COVID-19 safety protocols in the state.

“School leaders should also note that the mid-term break for 2nd term is Thursday 17th and Friday 18th of February 2022 while school closes on Friday 8th April 2022,” the statement said.

Similarly, Seriki-Ayeni enjoined boarding students across the state to resume on Monday next week, in preparation for academic activities.

She said the Office of Education Quality Assurance would monitor compliance with the resumption date in the Lagos State Unified Academic Calendar, as well as observe the teaching and learning process in schools.