[VIDEO] Rewane Breaks Down The Ups, Downs And Bumpy Of 2021

Channels Television  
Updated December 31, 2021
File photo: The CEO of Financial Derivatives Company and a member of the Economic Advisory Council (ECA), Bismarck Rewane.

 

The Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC), Mr. Bismarck Rewane, on Friday broke down the defining moments of Nigeria’s economy in the outgoing year. 

Rewane, who was a guest on a Channels Television end-of-year programme, captioned, “Year 2021: Battles, Resilience And The New Normal,” detailed the bumps, ups, and downs of the past 12 months.

Watch the full video below: 



