2022 Budget: Buhari Will Not Hamper Implementation Despite Changes – Garba Shehu

President Muhammadu Buhari will not hamper the implementation of the 2022 budget despite the numerous changes made by the National Assembly.

This is according to a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu, on Sunday.

President Buhari had on Friday morning signed the budget into law and expressed strong reservations on what he described as worrisome changes made by the National Assembly to the 2022 Executive Budget proposal.

Two days after, the presidential spokesman dismissed reports of a crisis between his principal and the federal lawmakers.

READ ALSO: Buhari Signs 2022 Budget, Decries Changes Made By NASS

He noted that while it is true that the “President expressed disagreement with these and many of the other alterations, including the “reduction in the provisions for many strategic capital projects to introduce ‘Empowerment Projects’,” innumerable lies are being spread about the President being “angry” at, had “blasted” or “lashed out” at the Parliament. This cannot be farther from the truth.”

“Mr. President was clear and candid in expressing his reservations with the numerous changes to the 2022 Budget made by the National Assembly, which would hamper its implementation,” the statement read.

See the full statement issued by Garba Shehu below: