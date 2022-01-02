2023: I Don’t Think APC Will Breakup After Buhari’s Tenure – Governor Sule

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has allayed fears of the All Progressives Congress (APC) breaking up in 2023, saying he doesn’t think the ruling party will fold up after President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

Buhari, 79, was elected under the APC platform in 2015 and would complete his mandatory two-term tenure by next year.

With the general elections in about 14 months time, there has been speculations as to who will succeed the retired general in office.

But speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Sule knocked critics, saying that just as they failed in predicting Nigeria’s disintegration in 2015, their plans of the ruling party going into disarray would not become a reality.

The governor explained that the ruling party has taken cognizance of the need to field a presidential candidate that is acceptable to all Nigerians, including the outgoing President Buhari in 2023.

READ ALSO: Wike Faults Signing Of 2022 Budget, Says Nigeria Made A Mistake Choosing Buhari

Although President Buhari’s name wouldn’t appear in the ballot, Sule noted that he is still part of the process that will produce a credible person that will succeed him in office.

“The same people who have told us that by 2015 Nigeria will break up and there will be no Nigeria, we still have Nigeria. So the same kind of people that are saying this,” he said.

“There are people who just believe in this kind of prophecies. I don’t believe our party will go into pieces. Yes, the absence of Muhammadu Buhari on the ticket is a major thing for us, that is the reason we have to look and make sure that we have also a presidential candidate that is acceptable to all, including Muhammadu Buhari himself.”

According to the governor, the APC wouldn’t have problems emerging victorious at the polls once it fields a candidate that is generally acceptable to all.

When asked if he is backing Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the APC president candidate in the general elections, the governor kept neither confirmed or denied it.