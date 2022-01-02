‘A Visionary And Compassionate Leader’ – Buhari Mourns Olubadan Of Ibadan

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, who passed away on Sunday at 93 years.

Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, commiserated with the government and people of Oyo State, the Royal Family, the Olubadan-in-council, and described the late monarch as a visionary and compassionate leader.

“The President affirms that the late Kabiyesi was a visionary and compassionate leader, who used the spheres of his influence as a respected traditional ruler and a lover of the creative industry to advance the progress of his people, encouraging and motivating them to give their best in their vocation and to the nation,” the statement partly read.

While noting that the Olubadan’s demise leaves a huge void to fill, Buhari asked the people of Ibadan and Nigerians from different walks of life to honour the eternal memory of the late monarch by imbibing the virtues he cherished so much.

The virtues, according to the President, include generosity, peace, tolerance and devotion to unity.

As the funeral rites of the 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland get underway in Ibadan, the President emphasised that that the process of selecting his successor will be guided by wisdom, understanding and good judgment that exemplified the life he lived.

This is even as he prayed that God would grant the soul of Oba Adetunji eternal rest and comfort the family, friends, associates and subjects he left behind.

Earlier, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom condoled the people of Ibadanland over the monarch’s demise.

Both governors had via a statement issued by their respective media aides expressed shock over the incident.

While Makinde described the late monarch as an exemplar in royalty, Ortom said Nigeria and entire humanity will miss the late Oba Adetunji who had shown commitment to give his all for a better society.