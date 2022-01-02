Advertisement

Five Dead, 21 Injured In Bus Accident South Of Moscow

Updated January 2, 2022
Five people were killed and 21 were injured in a bus accident south of Moscow in the early hours of Sunday, Russian authorities said.

Russia’s Federal Road Traffic Inspection agency said the accident took place at around 5:45 am local time (0245 GMT) in the Ryazan region.

“As a result of the accident five people died. 21 were injured,” the agency said on Telegram, adding that two of the injured were under-age.

It said the injuries were of “various severity.”

The agency said the bus could have hit a pillar by a railroad bridge.

The accident took place on a highway near the village of Voslebovo around 270 kilometres (170 miles) south of Moscow, the agency said.

There was a total of 49 passengers on board, according to authorities.

Police said it had opened a criminal case on violations of traffic rules.



