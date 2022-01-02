Advertisement

Two More Kidnapped Bethel School Students Regain Freedom

Channels Television  
Updated January 2, 2022
Bandits attacked the Bethel Baptist Secondary school on July 5, 2021.

 

Two additional kidnapped students of Bethel Baptist Secondary school in Kaduna State have regained their freedom.

Although the police authorities are yet to comment on the development, the chairman of the Kaduna state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Joseph Hayab said the two students were released on Dec. 28, 2021, and Jan. 1, 2022, respectively.

On July 5, 2021, bandits invaded the Bethel Baptist Secondary school located at Maraban Damishi, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and kidnapped 121 students.

The students were later released in Batches after their parents reportedly paid an unspecified amount of money as ransom while three others remained with the bandits.

With the release of the two students, a total of 120 students have regained their freedom so far while only one student is still in captivity.



