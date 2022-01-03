Man Arrested In Ogun For Paying Friend To Kill His Pregnant Wife

A 35-year-old man, Eluyera Wasiu has been arrested in Ogun State for allegedly planning with his friend, to kill his pregnant wife.

Police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement on Monday said the suspect was arrested alongside his friend, Adeniyi Samuel on Saturday, January 1, 2022, after neigbours alerted police that the duo “were engaged in a serious exchange of blows which may lead to bloodshed.”

Upon the distress call, the DPO Muhammed Baba, Ogijo division quickly mobilised his men to Oponuwa area of the incident, where the two suspects were arrested.

READ ALSO: Police Rescue 21 Kidnapped Schoolchildren In Zamfara, Two Still In Captivity

“It was during interrogation to know the cause of the fight that Adeniyi Samuel opened up and informed the police that Eluyera Wasiu contracted him to kill his pregnant wife, Bola Taiwo.

“He stated further that Eluyera Wasiu promised to give him N10,000 for the job, out of which he had already given him N5,000, to pay the balance on completion of the job,” the statement read in part.

Preliminary investigation, according to the police spokesperson revealed that Wasiu Eluyera was married to Bola Taiwo but they got separated due to irreconcilable differences. Wasiu later got married to another woman who is presently living with him.

“But somehow, he met with his former wife and they started going out together again which resulted to pregnancy,

“In order not to upset his new wife, Wasiu asked Bola Taiwo to terminate the pregnancy, the suggestion that was rejected by Bola Taiwo.

“Having tried all he could to abort the pregnancy to no avail, Wasiu Eluyera decided to eliminate the woman and the pregnancy.”

The command’s public relations officer added that in Wasiu’s confessional statement, he explained that he had twice bought food for her from one eatery and laced the food with poison, but the lady by providence did not eat the food.

“It was when all his personal efforts to kill her failed that he contracted Adeniyi Taiwo to help him eliminate her. He confessed further that, he personally took Adeniyi to the woman’s house, and he gave him her picture for easy identification.

“But when he didn’t carry out the assignment as agreed, he demanded the refund of the advance payment he made to him, and his refusal led to the fight which eventually led to their arrest.”

The Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered a full-scale investigation of the case with the view to arraign the suspect in court as soon as the investigation is concluded.