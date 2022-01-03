Multiple Accidents: Six Passengers Killed Along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

Six passengers have been confirmed following multiple accidents which occurred on Monday along the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

The Ogun State Traffic Management Agency and Federal Roads Safety Corps, in confirming the accidents, disclosed that twelve other persons were injured.

According to a statement signed by a spokesperson for the FRSC in Ogun, Florence Okpe, a total of 38 persons were involved in the accidents caused by excessive speeding, dangerous driving and loss of control.

“A total of 38 persons were involved which comprised of 20 male adults, 13 female adults, 3 male children and 2 female children. 12 persons were injured, 8 male adults, 3 female adults and 1 female child,” the statement said.

It added that “A total of 6 deaths were recorded from the crash (4male adults, 1 male child and 1 female child). Three vehicles were involved in the accidents, including – a MITSUBISHI CANTER with registration numbers,XS595JJJ, MAZDA BUS E2000 with registration number LSR266YD and a MAZDA E2000 BUS with registration number LND01YE.

“The suspected causes of the multiple crash were excessive speed, dangerous driving and loss of control due to wrong Turing on the part of the Mitsubishi canter who was trying to negotiate a turning without observing the road and the Mazda bus loss control and crash on it,” she buttressed.

According to the statement, the injured victims were taken to the State Hospital, Abeokuta for medical attention while the corpses were deposited at the State Hospital Morgue.