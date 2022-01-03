PDP Challenges Matawalle To Tackle Insecurity In Zamfara

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle to tackle the insecurity in the north-western state.

Briefing journalists on Monday in Gusau, PDP Deputy Chairman in the state, Professor Kabiru Jabaka, claimed that over 50 persons were killed within three days of last week.

While describing the security challenges in the state as alarming, the opposition party said an unspecified number of people were also abducted.

The party noted that the Matawalle-led administration lacks the political will to effectively address the security situation in the state.

“It is dishonourable of our leadership in the state at this very critical time, at this very challenging time when the state is profusely bleeding, lives are lost every day, more than 50 people killed in three days,” Jabaka said.

While accusing the governor of not being sensitive to the plight of Zamfara residents, the PDP chieftain said the governor left the state for Niger State to watch wrestling.

According to Jabaka, Governor Matawalle ought to remain in the state to comfort those communities who have lost their family members recently as a result of banditry.

He added, “Houses have been torched and several people have abducted and the head of governance in the state can leave the state as well as the country only to go and enjoy a pastime watching wrestling in Niger.

“This is very unfortunate and this is demonstrative of the insensitivity of the government to the agony of the people of Zamfara State.”

On projects, the PDP said the state government has not initiated and completed a single capital project in Zamfara.