Police Investigate Murder Of APC Chieftain In Akwa Ibom

The police in Akwa Ibom have commenced a probe into the murder of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, Mr Otu Inyang.

Gunmen suspected to be hired assassins had shot Inyang dead on New Year’s Day while returning home with his wife after the crossover service at the Qua Iboe Church in Eket Local Government Area of the state.

The deceased was ambushed by his assailants, who fired several bullets into his head a few metres away from his residence.

A source said other worshippers, who were returning home after the service, did not suspect that the noise they heard was gunfire as the sound of knockouts thrown by excited youths to herald the New Year rented the air.

Speaking to Channels Television on Monday, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Odiko MacDon said the incident was reported to the police by the son of the deceased who said that his father was killed by two assailants on his way back from the cross over service.

“The Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, had ordered that the case be transferred to police headquarters for a discreet investigation,” the police spokesman said, assuring that the culprits will be brought to justice.

“The command has received such a report and it is unfortunate. The CP has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in the command to conduct a discreet investigation into the incident and ensure that the culprits are brought to justice. So, we are on top of the situation and I want to give an assurance that they will not escape,” Macdon stated.