Tofa: Exit Of A Political Icon – Governor Buni Mourns

Yobe state Governor and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni has condoled the family of Late Alh. Othman Bashir Tofa, the government, and the people of Kano State over the former presidential candidate’s demise.

Governor Buni said he has received the news with deep sorrow and sadness, noting that “he (TOFA) was an iconic politician who shares the values of politics as a call to service, to promote good governance and to improve the lives of the electorates”.

READ ALSO: Makinde, Ortom Mourn Olubadan Of Ibadan

Buni added that the “late Tofa was a fine gentleman, a true democrat and a nationalist with a definition of politics as a tool for service delivery”.

The governor, who is also the chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee, said Nigeria lost the politician at a time when the country’s democracy needs his wise counselling.

He prayed Allah to grant Tofa eternal rest in Aljannatur Firdausi and to grant his family, associates, and the people of Kano State the fortitude to bear the loss.