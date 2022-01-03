Advertisement

Tofa: Exit Of A Political Icon – Governor Buni Mourns

Soonest Nathaniel  
Updated January 3, 2022
The late Tofa.

 

Yobe state Governor and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni has condoled the family of Late Alh. Othman Bashir Tofa, the government, and the people of Kano State over the former presidential candidate’s demise. 

Governor Buni said he has received the news with deep sorrow and sadness, noting that “he (TOFA) was an iconic politician who shares the values of politics as a call to service, to promote good governance and to improve the lives of the electorates”.

READ ALSOMakinde, Ortom Mourn Olubadan Of Ibadan

Buni added that the “late Tofa was a fine gentleman, a true democrat and a nationalist with a definition of politics as a tool for service delivery”.

The governor, who is also the chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee, said Nigeria lost the politician at a time when the country’s democracy needs his wise counselling.

He prayed Allah to grant Tofa eternal rest in Aljannatur Firdausi and to grant his family, associates, and the people of Kano State the fortitude to bear the loss.



More on Local

Multiple Accidents: Six Passengers Killed Along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

He Was A True Nationalist, Buhari Mourns Bashir Tofa

PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: How The World Marked The New Year + More

2022 Budget: Buhari Will Not Hamper Implementation Despite Changes – Garba Shehu

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV