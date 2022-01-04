Abductors Of Zamfara Lecturer’s Wife, Two Daughters Demand N50 Million Ransom

Abductors of the wife and two daughters of a lecturer with the Federal College of Education, Technical (FCET) Gusau in Zamfara State, Abdurrazak Muazu, have demanded N50 million ransom.

A family member who pleaded anonymity told Channels Television explained on Tuesday that the bandits called and informed them that they needed the sum of N100 million but later reduced the amount to N50 million.

The family source also explained that negotiation was still ongoing, stressing that the amount was outrageous.

“As at yesterday night, I am aware that they (kidnappers) demanded N50 million ransom and the negotiation is still ongoing.”

Gunmen suspected to be bandits, last Friday, kidnapped the wife and two daughters of a lecturer with the Federal College of Education Technical Gusau in Zamfara State, Abdurrazak Muazu.

The wife, Binta Umar Jabaka, and the two daughters, Maryam Abdurrazak and Hafsat Abdurrazak were kidnapped in their house, in Mareri village the outskirts of Gusau town, the state capital at about 1:00 am on Friday.