Air Force Redeploys Senior Officers, Appoints Heads Of Formations

The Nigerian Air Force has redeployed senior officers and appointed new heads of some formations across the country.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, announced the new posting via a statement issued on Tuesday.

Gabkwet said the postings were approved by the Chief of Air Staff, Oladayo Amao, to reinvigorate the services for greater performance, enhanced productivity, operational efficiency, and effective service delivery.

Senior officers affected by the new postings include Ayoola Jolasinmi, an air vice-marshal, who was appointed as the Chief of Defence Policy and Plans (CDPP) at Defence Headquarters (DHQ), and Charles Ohwo, an air vice-marshal, who is now the Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP), HQ NAF, Abuja.

Others include former Air Force spokesperson, Ibikunle Daramola who is now the AOC, GTC, Enugu and Abubakar Liman, an Air Vice Marshal who is now the spymaster (Chief of Air Intelligence).

On his part, the Chief of Air Staff, Amao charged the officers to put in their best in order for the force to consolidate on the gains being recorded against all forms of criminality in the country.

The officers are expected to assume duties on or before January 7.

See the full statement issued by the Air Force spokesman below: