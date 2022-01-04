Advertisement

Elephant Kills Woman, Baby In Zimbabwe

Updated January 4, 2022
A woman and her three-month-old baby in southeastern Zimbabwe have been trampled to death by an elephant, the national parks authority said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old woman from rural Chipinge district had taken her baby to visit relatives in a neighbouring community on New Year’s Day and was returning home when they encountered a herd of elephants.

“An elephant then suddenly attacked and killed her on the spot together with her baby,” Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) spokesman Tinashe Farawo told AFP.

The conflict between humans and wildlife is a significant problem in remote parts of Zimbabwe, caused in part by population growth.

According to Zimparks, 40 people were killed between January and October last year alone.

