England Defender Ashleigh Plumptre Gets FIFA’s Nod To Represent Super Falcons

Channels Television  
Updated January 4, 2022
Ashleigh Plumptre
Ashleigh Plumptre alongside fellow super falcons teammates

 

Former England youth international Ashleigh Plumptre has been cleared by the football regulating body FIFA to represent the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

The Leicester defender had indicated interest to represent the Super Falcons at major tournaments, where she would receive her first call-up for the national team in July 2021.

The NFF director of communications Ademola Olajire confirmed her clearance in an interview with  BBC Sport Africa, “We are happy to receive Ashleigh’s official clearance from Fifa.”

“It was only possible because of her commitment and dedication. She made the federation’s work a lot easier by providing all the requirements in quick time, Olajire said.

“Ashleigh personally approached the English FA directly to get the required international clearance from that end.

Plumptre also joins the likes of Michelle Alozie, Patricia George and Nicole, and Toni Payne, who switched allegiances for the nine-time African champions.

Plumptre who is one-quarter Nigerian qualifies to play through her paternal grandfather’s descent

She made an unofficial debut on 23 July 2021, starting in a 1–0 friendly win over Slovenian 1. SŽNL club Olimpija Ljubljana.In November 2021, she attended a training camp in Nigeria.



