NSCDC Sets Up Female Squad To Curb Abduction Of Students In Kwara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kwara has created a Female Squad to man security in schools across the state.

The newly established squad, according to Mr Makinde Ayinla, is set up to checkmate the abduction of students from schools.

Ayinla, who is the NSCDC Commandant in the state, announced this on Tuesday in Ilorin while briefing reporters on the activities of the agency in 2021.

“A Female Squad that will keep watch over our schools to checkmate students’ abduction will be unveiled this month (January),” he disclosed.

“We have trained some selected personnel on this and with the permission of the state governor, we will deploy them to schools this month.”

The commandant warned that the security outfit would deal ruthlessly with vandals this year, in its efforts to prevent economic sabotage and safeguard government installations and other properties.

He added that the NSCDC would work in conjunction with the Nigeria Customs Service to tackle smuggling across the border towns in the state.

Ayinla also hinted at the preparedness of the NSCDC to keep 24 hours surveillance on correctional centres to forestall any breach of security at the facilities.

He said that the agency would intensify efforts on the training of its personnel, especially in the areas of how to handle weapons, as well as intelligence and information gathering to further aid their performance.

The commandant said the Agro-Ranger Unit of the NSCDC in 2021 handled 76 cases on agro-allied matters and farmers-herders clashes, stating that 63 of the cases were resolved.