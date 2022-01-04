President Buhari Appoints Doyin Salami As Chief Economic Adviser

Dr Doyin Salami has been appointed as the Chief Economic Adviser to the President (CEAP), the Presidency has announced.

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Adesina stated that until his appointment, Dr Salami was the Chairman of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC).

“A 1989 doctorate degree graduate in Economics of Queen Mary College, University of London, Doyin Salami, 59, is Managing Director and Head Markets Practice at KAINOS Edge Consulting Limited, and member of the Adjunct Faculty at the Lagos Business School (LBS), Pan-Atlantic University, where he recently attained the rank of Senior Fellow/Associate Professor,” he said in the statement.

According to the presidential aide, the Chief Economic Adviser to the President is expected to address all issues on the domestic economy and present views on them to the President.

Dr Salami would also closely monitor national and international developments and trends, as well as develop appropriate policy responses, develop and recommend to the President national economic policies to foster macro-economic stability, promote growth, create jobs, and eradicate poverty, among others.

He is a senior lecturer at Lagos Business School where he leads sessions in the Economic Environment of Business.

The new CEAP was a member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Federal Government’s Economic Management Team. He is also an executive director of the UK-based African Business Research Limited.

In addition to teaching, Dr Salami engages in consulting activities, including assignments for the Department for International Development (DFID), World Bank, United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), United States Agency for International Development (USAID).