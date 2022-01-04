Troops Kill Two Bandits In Kaduna LGA

Two bandits who have been terrorising residents of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State have been killed by security operatives deployed to the area.

The killing of the two bandits comes on the heels of the killing of several people in Kerawa and Sabon Birnin villages in Igabi and Zaria local government areas by the bandits.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday in Kaduna, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the bandits were neutralised around the outskirts of Tumbau village in Kerawa of Igabi LGA.

According to him, troops intercepted the gunmen while they were retreating to the Malul forest and recovered an AK-47 rifle from them.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Kill Seven Family Members, 17 Others In Fresh Kaduna Attack

Aruwan said the bandits attacked Kudu da Gari settlement in Sabon Birni, Igabi LGA and killed seven residents while four others were left critically injured.

In another incident, bandits invaded a herders’ settlement called Ruggar Goshe, on the outskirts of Kangimin Sarki village, Rigachikun in Igabi LGA killing one person and also rustling about 250 goats and sheep from the settlement.

They were said to have attacked another herders’ settlement at Filin Idin Barebare in Zaria Local Government where they killed one resident and injured one other person. The bandits also rustled an unspecified number of cattle from the settlement.

Reacting to the incident, Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness over the killings and prayed for the repose of the souls of the citizens who lost their lives.

He also commended the troops for their alertness and swift response during the engagement which saw two bandits neutralized.