Buhari Was Hypocritical In Assenting To The 2022 Budget, Says Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State says President Muhammadu Buhari played the hypocrite in signing the tampered 2022 budget passed by the National Assembly while declining assent to the 2021 Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

According to Governor Wike, the hasty assent to the 2022 budget suggests that the president is insensitive to the needs of the masses.

The governor made these assertions when he paid a New Year’s visit to the Enugu State Governor, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in his home town, Orba in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

“Look at Mr. President; the other day while he was signing the budget, he said the budget is unimplementable; but he went on and signed what is unimplementable.

“A budget that will determine the state of the economy, the progress of this nation, and the president knew this thing can’t work, and he signed it.

“Then, the Electoral Act, he said he will not sign it because direct primaries are too expensive.

“What concerns me with party primaries? What concerns poor people with party primaries? The one that concerns poor man, businessman, how to grow the economy, you signed it, knowing too well that it will not work,” Wike declared.

While adding that the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government has failed Nigeria, Wike urged the people of Enugu to join forces with other well-meaning Nigerians to save the nation from misrule.

“You must join the rest of Nigerians. Nigeria is dying. Will you be here to see Nigeria die? Is it the kind of Nigeria that people like Nnamdi Azikiwe fought for?

“A Nigeria that when you wake up, what you will hear is 20 people have died, 42 people have been kidnapped, 100 people have been abducted. Everyday death, death,” Wike questioned rhetorically.

He urged the people of Enugu to speak out against the ‘poor governance’ which the country is experiencing.