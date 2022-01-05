Channels TV’s Exclusive Interview With President Buhari Airs At 7pm

Channels Television will broadcast an exclusive interview with President Muhammadu Buhari at 7 pm.

In the exclusive sit-down, the President spoke about a number of burning issues in the country, including security and economy.

The President condemned the privatisation of the power sector, questioning the capabilities of the owners while refusing support for the creation of state police.

Even though a political solution is likely, he believes the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, should face the law.

President Buhari insisted he does not interfere in judicial matters, but Kanu should be made to answer for his actions.

In what could be described as a rare conversation with the media, he was pleased with the security achievements in the North East and vowed to deal decisively with bandits in the North West.

The conversation also focused on infrastructure development, including the present administration’s borrowings from China.

On the nation’s political system, the President explained his opposition to direct primaries and was indifferent about who would succeed him at the end of his tenure in 2023.

He also advised young Nigerians against depending on the government for jobs and asked them to look in the direction of agriculture.

Please tune in at 7 pm to watch the full interview with the President.