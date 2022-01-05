Advertisement
‘Imo Govt Has Become An Embarrassment,’ Okorocha Mocks Uzodimma
Former Governor of Imo State Rochas Okorocha has mocked the State Governor Hope Uzodimma for refusing to name sponsors of insecurity as promised.
Okorocha in a statement titled, ‘The Camp Hope Government In Imo, Has Become An Embarrassment,’ said the governor failed to name the sponsors “after much noise to that effect” before the stakeholders meeting held in the state on Tuesday.
Governor Uzodimma on Tuesday made a U-turn and failed to name the sponsors of attacks in the state contrary to a pledge he made. During the Imo stakeholders meeting at the Government House, Uzodimma acknowledged that he promised to name the sponsors of attacks in Imo but he craved the indulgence of the people that he would no longer name names but would leave security agencies ‘to do their work’ and prosecute those found culpable.
Okorocha in reaction said the Uzodimma’s administration has made Imo State a laughing stock and has become a nightmare to itself.
The former governor, therefore, said he won’t pursue the press statement written earlier by Uzodimma’s Press Secretary which mentioned him and Uche Nwosu as sponsors of insecurity in the state.
See the full statement by the former governor below…
PRESS RELEASE
SUBJECT: WHOSE ACCOUNT OR REPORT DO WE BELIEVE?:
THAT OF GOVERNOR HOPE UZODINMA OR THAT OF HIS CHIEF PRESS SECRETARY.
– THE CAMPHOPE GOVERNMENT IN IMO, HAS BECOME AN EMBARRASSMENT.
Governor Hope Uzodinma had ended his much-orchestrated stakeholders meeting on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 (today) and at the end of the day, he failed or refused to name the Sponsors of Insecurity in the State, and after much noise to that effect, before the meeting.
The governor was quoted to have said that, he would “allow Security agencies to investigate the Culprits and bring them to book”.
However, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Oguwuike Nwachukwu had, before the stakeholders meeting, named some people in his Press release, as the Sponsors of Insecurity in the State, including Senator Rochas Okorocha and Ugwumba Uche Nwosu.
The CPS was not conscious of contradicting his principal. And that was what happened.
That is to say, on Monday, January 3, 2022, the governor, through his Press Secretary had mentioned some names as sponsors of insecurity in the state.
And a day after, precisely, on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, the same governor said he won’t mention the sponsors of insecurity in Imo again and said, he “would allow security agencies to investigate the culprits and bring them to book”.
Yet, we won’t fail to ask: Whose report or account do we believe?. Governor Uzodinma’s account or that of his Chief Press Secretary?
The CampHope government has made Imo State a laughing stock. The government has become a nightmare to itself. And an embarrassment to Imo State and her people.
Otherwise, there is no reason a CPS could not have waited for the man who engaged him, to have his Stakeholders meeting, and then, takes off from there.
For us, since Governor Uzodinma had failed or refused to mention the alleged Sponsors of insecurity in the State, at the Stakeholder’s meeting, we leave it at that.
We won’t begin to pursue what a CPS wrote, out of fear or curiosity or both. Sam Onwuemeodo
Special Adviser (Media) to the former Imo State Governor and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District.