Properties Affected As Fire Razes Shanties In Ebute Metta

Some properties worth millions have been destroyed as fire razed some shanties in the Ebute Metta area of Lagos.

Eyewitnesses said the fire started around 11 on Wednesday morning at the Kano and Coates streets of the Lagos mainland.

Both streets house residential shanties, plank shops as well as sawmills.

It is however not clear if any life was lost, even as the exact number of homes and shops affected is still sketchy.

However, firefighters and emergency responders have been battling to bring the situation under control.

Many residents of the area were said to have been injured in the inferno.