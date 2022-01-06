Advertisement

Arsenal Star Aubameyang Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says Gabon Coach

Channels Television  
Updated January 6, 2022
(FILES) In this file photograph taken on January 18, 2017, Gabon’s forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang runs with the ball after scoring a penalty during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group A football match between Gabon and Burkina Faso at the Stade de l’Amitie Sino-Gabonaise in Libreville. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

 

Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has tested positive for Covid-19 Gabon coach Patrice Neveu told AFP just days ahead of their opening Africa Cup of Nations match.

Aubameyang, team-mate Mario Lemina and assistant coach Yala Anicet all tested positive after taking a lateral flow test and are awaiting the results from a PCR one.

“They underwent a PCR test and are isolating in their hotel,” said Neveu.

