Arsenal Star Aubameyang Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says Gabon Coach
Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has tested positive for Covid-19 Gabon coach Patrice Neveu told AFP just days ahead of their opening Africa Cup of Nations match.
Aubameyang, team-mate Mario Lemina and assistant coach Yala Anicet all tested positive after taking a lateral flow test and are awaiting the results from a PCR one.
“They underwent a PCR test and are isolating in their hotel,” said Neveu.
Details later…