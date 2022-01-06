Arsenal Star Aubameyang Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says Gabon Coach

Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has tested positive for Covid-19 Gabon coach Patrice Neveu told AFP just days ahead of their opening Africa Cup of Nations match.

Aubameyang, team-mate Mario Lemina and assistant coach Yala Anicet all tested positive after taking a lateral flow test and are awaiting the results from a PCR one.

READ ALSO: Osaka In Cruise Control To Reach Melbourne Quarters

“They underwent a PCR test and are isolating in their hotel,” said Neveu.

Details later…