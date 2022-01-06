DHQ Warns Politicians Against Use Of Military Uniforms For Campaigns

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday said wearing military uniforms by unauthorised persons and politicians for electioneering campaign posters is illegal.

In a statement by Defence Spokesman, Air Commodore Wap Maigida, the DHQ said it has noticed with dismay that some politicians have formed the habit of wearing military regalia and accoutrements for electioneering campaign posters.

The short communique further stated that this trend is manifestly illegal and an abuse of the privilege of allowing civilians to wear military uniforms during military training exercises.

Commodore Maigida stressed that the Armed Forces of Nigeria, as a professional institution, remains apolitical and, as such, would not want to be dragged into any form of political bias.

Accordingly, the DHQ advised politicians and others to desist from the use of military uniforms and accoutrements for political events and other engagements henceforth.

The DHQ spokesman emphasized that anyone found culpable in this regard would be liable to prosecution.