Gunmen Abduct Chinese Workers, Kill Security Guards At Hydropower Dam In Niger State

Gunmen have abducted three Chinese workers at a hydropower dam project in Zungeru in the Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State killing two local workers in the process.

According to a statement by police authorities in the state on Thursday workers on the hydro-power dam project comprised of some Chinese expatriates and local staff who were attacked while working on a transmission line tower along Gussase village.

The police spokesperson in Niger, Wasiu Abiodun, said a Chinese expatriate and a local staff were shot while three Chinese expatriates were declared missing after the gun duel.

Suspected armed bandits on Tuesday afternoon attacked “workers comprised of some Chinese expatriates and local staff” at the Sino-Hydro project in Niger State who were working on a transmission line tower, state police spokesman Wasiu Abiodun said in a statement.

“Police tactical team attached to the facility engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel while four of the expatriates were rescued with one of them and two local staff sustaining bullet injury,” Abiodun said.

“In the process of scampering for safety during the gun duel, three among the expatriates were abducted.”

The two local staff died later in hospital, the statement said.

Expatriates have been targeted several times by gunmen in Nigeria over the last few months as they work on multi-billion-dollar infrastructure projects that include mining, railways, airports, and roads.

Victims are usually released after a ransom is paid although authorities rarely confirm if money changes hands.