Gunmen Raid Six Zamfara Communities, Kill Many

Gunmen have raided six communities in Zamfara State, killing an unspecified number of people including women and children and displacing many others

The communities are Rafin Gero, Laho, Wanu, Barayar Zaki, Lallaho, Kurfar Danya and Dutsin dan ajiya in Anka and Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State

Zamfara State Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara confirmed the attacks to Channels Television via a telephone conversation on Thursday.

The commissioner said he is still expecting more reliable information to give a more accurate report on the incident.

“Yes it is true, there was an attack in Anka Local Government yesterday but we are still filing reports, I wouldn’t want to quote anything that is not true, I want to have reliable information before I would be able to talk. Surely the attack was carried on some communities,” he said.

However, an indigene of the community Abdullahi Anka told Channels TV that most residents of these communities have fled the areas to Anka town for safety.

He said the bandits numbering about 300 were armed with dangerous weapons and rode on motorcycles to launch simultaneous attacks on the communities.

He said 10 local vigilantes paid the supreme price while defending the communities in a fierce gun battle with the bandits

“Many residents have fled the affected communities and the fleeing residents in their hundreds are occupying public buildings like primary schools and hospitals in Anka,” the source said.