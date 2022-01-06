Magodo Dispute: Malami Takes Exception To South-West Governors’ Insinuation Of Impunity

The Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, says he “takes exception” to the reaction of South-west governors to the Magodo land dispute.

The Minister in a statement on Wednesday said he takes exception to the “Southwest Governors unjustifiable insinuation of impunity against the office of the Attorney General over the execution of a judgment of the Supreme Court.”

He added that the role of the executive is, in this respect, simply to aid the maintenance of law and order in due compliance with rule of law arising from giving effect to the judgment of the apex court of the land.

The southwest governors had earlier in a statement condemned the disrespectful act of a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) who publicly defied the order of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to vacate the Magodo Phase II Estate along with his men.

In the statement, which was signed by Ondo governor, the governors condemned, “in very gross terms, the role of the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami SAN in this act of gross moral turpitude.”

Find below the full statement by the Minister, reacting to the governors …