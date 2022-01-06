Niger Governor Bello Asks Security Agencies To Rescue Abducted Chinese Nationals

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello has asked the security agencies to rescue the abducted Chinese Nationals working at the Sino-Hydro Electric Power Dam Zungeru, Wushishi Local Government Area of the state.

Gunmen had stormed the facility on Wednesday, abducting three Chinese workers. They also killed some guards working in the power dam.

In a statement issued on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel-Berje, the governor condemned the attack, wondering how the gunmen were able to access the facility despite the presence of security operatives.

According to Governor Bello, the attack is really disturbing as it would cause some setbacks to the Zungeru Dam project which the Federal government has been making efforts to complete in record time.

“It really saddened my heart to hear about this attack. It is even more worrisome to know that the lives of the labourers were involved. This action might negatively affect the completion of the Zungeru Dam which is of great significance to the country,” the governor was quoted as saying.

“My heart goes out to the family of the labourers that were killed and those that are injured; I pray that Allah will grant them quick recovery.

He also prayed that God will forgive the deceased and grant them eternal rest.

The governor also reiterated the need for the security agents to go all out to bring the criminal activities in some parts of the state, especially now that the perpetrators have recently been declared as terrorists by the Federal Government.

This is even as he commended the efforts of the security personnel who engaged the terrorists.