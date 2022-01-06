Advertisement
Nigeria Will Work With ECOWAS To Assist Mali, Says Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to assist Mali in every way possible within the ambits of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).
The president made the promise on Thursday when he received a special envoy from Mali’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralization, Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga at the State House.
Buhari, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adeshina, said that every country has its issues and even Nigeria had fought her own civil war, it is impossible to know the totality of the internal politics within Mali.
“I am pleased you have briefed the ECOWAS Chairman too,” said President Buhari. “Nigeria will work within ECOWAS limitations to assist Mali. Every country has its issues. We fought our own Civil War before, so we may not know the totality of the internal politics of each country. But we will make as much sacrifice as we can for Mali, within ECOWAS requirements.”
He also met with the head of the ECOWAS Mediation Team and former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan in a parley, at the state house.
At the parley, a special meeting of ECOWAS to further deliberate on the political situation in Mali, was scheduled to hold in Ghana on January 9.
Femi Adesina
Special Adviser to the President
(Media and Publicity)
January 6, 2022