Sylvester Oromoni: Coroner Fixes Date To Commence Inquest Into Cause Of Death

The Coroner of the Epe District of Lagos, Magistrate Mikail Olukayode Kadiri has fixed Saturday, the 15th of January for the commencement of inquest into the cause of death of Sylvester Oromoni, a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki.

In a letter dated, 4th January 2022 and addressed to the law firm of Falana & Falana, the legal practitioners to the Oromoni family, the coroner said that the inquest will be conducted by 9:00 am prompt and the hearing shall be in open court.

Magistrate Kadiri also reminded the lawyers to file and serve depositions of all witnesses they intend to call at the inquest. They are also to forward to the coroner a list of persons whom in their opinion, need to be summoned by the court.

READ ALSO: Oromoni Sylvester: Family Reacts To Lagos Order On Release Of Suspects

The depositions may be filed at any of the magisterial districts in Lagos and served electronically on all parties concerned.

On December 6th, the law firm of Falana & Falana had written to the Chief coroner of Lagos, Justice Mojisola Dada to demand the inquest.

In response to the demand, Justice Dada had assigned the inquest to Magistrate Kadiri who had written to the law firm on December 7th and also gone ahead to fix a preliminary meeting for December 15, 2021.

Magistrate Kadiri will sit at the Magistrate Court No. 4, Chambers of the Coroner, Epe District, Combined High Court, and Magistrate Court of Lagos State, Epe.

Find below a copy of the letter signed, received on Thursday, January 6…