Sylvester Oromoni: Ijaw Youths Protest At Dowen College

The Ijaw Youth Council on Thursday staged a protest in front of Dowen College, Lekki.

The protest comes after the Lagos state government failed to charge students and staff of Dowen college for the death of Sylvester Oromoni.

The placard-carrying protesters, dressed in Ijaw regalia, demanded justice for the late Oromoni and urged the Lagos state government to allow a court of competent jurisdiction to handle the matter.

They also warned the school authorities not to reopen the school as scheduled.

Meanwhile, Oromoni’s father, in an interview with Channels Television, demanded the autopsy report conducted on his late son in Lagos be made public.