Wike Gifts N30m To Families Of Three Slain Policemen In Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has gifted N30 million to the families of three slain policemen in the state.

The deceased officers – Inspectors Isaac Isodje, Saviour Udeh and Ebenezer Edward – served under the Diobu Division of the State Command. They were murdered by armed men while on a stop and search duty in November last year.

Presenting the cheques on behalf of the governor to members of deceased officers’ families, the Commissioner for Information and Communications in the state, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim said the gesture is Wike’s demonstration of his commitment to ensuring that the families of policemen who lost their lives in the cause of serving Rivers are not left in misery.

“This is a token of love from Governor Nyesom Wike to the families. Though money cannot replace a life, it is a way of showing love to all officers and men who serve in Rivers State that the State Government will always be behind them no matter the situation they find themselves in,” he said.

“So, the amount here is a token of love from the Governor as a man who has the milk of human kindness and compassion to cushion the impact of this great loss.”

Wike equally commended police personnel for their services to the state extended his condolences to the State Police Command and the bereaved families.

He prayed to God to grant the bereaved the fortitude to bear the loss.