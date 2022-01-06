Zone Presidency To South-East, Sen. Anyim Appeals To Political Parties

Former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim on Thursday called for all political parties to zone their presidential slots to the South-East region.

He made the call at a South-East consultation meeting in Enugu.

“This is because If the presidency is zoned to South East, it will satisfy the just demand of equity and fairness,” he said.

“If it is not zoned to the South East, it will remain a burden on the conscience of the nation.

“Let me therefore at this point join all well-meaning Nigerians to appeal to all the political parties to take the fair, just, and equitable decision to zone their presidential slots to the South particularly the South-East.”

Declare interest

Senator Anyim has indicated interest that he will contest the Presidency in 2023.

On Thursday he urged other South-Easterners who are interested in the race to also come out and make their intentions known.

“Let me also at this point state clearly that I am aware that I am not the only aspirant from the South East seeking to run for the office of president,” he said.

“I encourage my brothers who so desire to please step out in their respective parties and after the primaries the nation shall choose among us according to their good judgement, after all, it is God who gives power.”