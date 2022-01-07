APC Convention: Aggrieved Members Take Buni-Led Committee To Court

Some aggrieved members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) have taken the Gov. Buni led Caretaker- and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee before a Federal High Court in Abuja, over plans to hold a national convention in February.

In the suit dated January 4, 2022 the plaintiffs – Suleiman Usman, Muhammed Shehu, Samaila Isahaka, Idris Isah and Audu Emmanuel, are seeking an order of the Court to restrain the Buni-led CECPC from going ahead with the convention.

Joined as defendants in the suit are the APC, the Chairman, All Progressives Congress’ Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The plaintiffs, through their lawyer, Olusola Ojo, prayed the court for an order to stop the convention on the grounds that state congresses are yet to be completed in all the 36 states of the federation.

They raised five questions for the court to determine and also sought eight declarative reliefs.

Some of the reliefs prayed for include an order of the court restraining the APC and 2nd defendants from organizing and conducting the national convention of the APC unless state congresses are first concluded in all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Also included in reliefs asked for, is an order of the court directing the 1st and 2nd defendant to first conduct state congresses in Anambra state and Zamfara state before national convention of the 1st defendant (APC) can be scheduled and conducted.

No date has been fixed for a hearing of the case.