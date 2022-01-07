Suspected Herdsmen Kill Three, Set Houses, Farms Ablaze In Ondo

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have reportedly shot three persons dead in Molege, an agrarian settlement in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The men were said to have stormed the area at about midnight on Thursday, setting some houses and farms ablaze.

According to sources, the assailants claimed their cows ate poisoned crops and died, hence the need for revenge.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Oyeyemi Oyediran, led a team of police officers to the area on Friday to assess the level of damage done.

“The CP during his visit to the scene met with the community members, encouraged them, allayed their fears and vowed to arrest and prosecute all those involved in the evil act accordingly,” a statement from the command’s spokesperson, Funmilayo Odunlami, read.

“CP Oyeyemi immediately deployed men of the special squads and police mobile force personnel to the community to ensure the protection of lives and property in the area.”

The commissioner assured the people of Ondo that the police would ensure that their lives and property were adequately protected.

He also enjoined residents to give the police genuine information that would help reduce crime to the barest minimum in the state.