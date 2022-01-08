Gunmen Attack Kwara Villages, Kidnap Ex-Customs Boss, Four Others

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted five persons in separate attacks on two different Local Government Areas of Kwara State.

In one of the attacks which occurred at Egbejila along Obate village, Asa Local Government, a fish farmer, said to be a retired Deputy Comptroller of Nigeria Customs Service identified as Mohammed Zarma was kidnapped on Thursday evening.

The other attack occurred along Obo Ayegunle/Osi road in the Ekiti Local Government Area of the state.

The attackers according to locals invaded the fish farm of the former customs boss with dangerous weapons such as AK-47 and took him away through the bush.

“The bush where the attackers operated links to Ogele village, Pampo village, and Arowosaye village. The main road links Afon village in the Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State,” a resident told Channels Television.

The four other victims were abducted from Ekiti Local Government Area of the state. The victims were identified as Sunday Balogun, a mechanic, his pregnant wife, Mary, his apprentice Taiye and his twin brother, Kehinde.

Family members and locals said the kidnappers have contacted the family and demanded N10million ransom

“They have contacted the family demanding N10million ransom. We have been able to negotiate it to N4million.

“Although the family and community have been able to gather N2million, the kidnappers rejected it and said that a Toyota Sienna in his workshop should be sold to pay the ransom. The wife of the mechanic, Mary, was however released” they explained.

Confirming the development, the state Police command, through the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, said an investigation has commenced and efforts are ongoing to rescue the kidnap victims.

“The Kwara State Police Command under the leadership of Mr. Tuesday Assayomo has deployed relevant assets, both human and material, for the rescue of one Mohammed Zarma ‘Male’ a retired Deputy Comptroller of Nigeria Customs Service, who was kidnapped on his farm located at Oke Jia, Egbejila at about 1730hrs of 6/1/2022 by some unknown gunmen speaking a particular Nigerian language.

“On the visit to the scene after the incident by the Command’s operatives, four empty shells of expended ammunition were recovered,” the police said.

The police also assured the family of the victims and public that no effort would be spared in getting the victim rescued unhurt and possible arrest of the perpetrators of the crime.