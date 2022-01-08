Nigeria Records 814 New Infections, Four Deaths

Nigeria recorded has recorded 814 fresh infections and four fatalities from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the statistics which were released on Friday night by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the new infections were reported across 15 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The new cases raised Nigeria’s infection toll to 247,009 while the fatality toll now stands at 3,070.

The data also shows that a total of 217,832 people have been successfully treated and discharged in Nigeria, while there are over 25,000 active cases as of January 6, 2022.

NCDC also reported that Kaduna State had a backlog of 75 discharged cases for January 6, 2022, the FCT reported 71 discharged cases, including 70 community discharges, while Taraba reported 13 discharged cases for

Also, one death case reported for Kaduna state is for January 6, 2022.