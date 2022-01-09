Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Ortom Warns Against Attack On Security Forces

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has cautioned Nigerians against taking up arms against the armed forces and other paramilitary agencies over any disputes or disagreements, urging Nigerians to respect the uniform as a symbol of a sovereign nation and authority.

Ortom made the call at an interdenominational church service in honour of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria and the Benue State Government at the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Makurdi on Sunday.

The governor lamented the gruesome killing of one officer and 11 soldiers in Konshisha Local Government Area of the state in 2021 and advised communities to sheathe their swords no matter the grievances, once the security forces intervene to bring peace to the people.

In addition, he also donated N60 million to support families of deceased personnel since 2017 in the state.

The Federal Government also held an interdenominational church service – as part of activities to mark the annual occasion which is commemorated on January 15.