Man Arrested For Stabbing Mistress’ Husband To Death In Ogun

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 38-year-old man, Daniel Udoh, for stabbing his mistress’ husband to death in the Onipanu area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this via a statement on Sunday, identifying the victim as Emaka Umonko, a husband to a woman with whom the suspect was allegedly having a secret love affair.

He said the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the DPO Onipanu Divisional Headquarters.

According to the police spokesman, the deceased had been suspecting that Udoh was going out with his wife and confronted him, leading to a serious fight between the two men.

“While the fight was going on, the suspect, a commercial driver, brought out a knife and used it to stab the deceased severally at his back and chest, following which the deceased collapsed,” the statement read.

“Upon the distress call, the DPO Onipanu Division, CSP Bamidele Job, quickly detailed his men to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested, and the knife recovered as an exhibit.”

The victim, a welder, was rushed to State Hospital Ota but was unfortunately pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.

The remains of the victim were subsequently deposited at Ifo General Hospital mortuary for post mortem examination.

On his part, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspect be transferred to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, for further investigation, with the view to charging him to court as soon as investigation is concluded.