Osimhen Recovers From COVID-19, Set For Italy Return

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, has recovered from COVID-19, about ten days after he tested positive for the disease.

His Italian side, Napoli, confirmed this via their social media platforms on Sunday afternoon.

“Victor is negative for COVID and will return to Italy in the coming hours,” the Serie A team said.

The player is expected to undergo medical examinations on his return to Italy. Osimhen was earlier ruled out of Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) team after he contracted the disease.

“Lively forward Victor Osimhen’s positive test to the coronavirus pandemic a couple of days ago and injury to the versatile Abdullahi Shehu have constrained changes to Nigeria’s final 28-man list for the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations starting in Cameroon next weekend,” the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said while announcing his absence from the competition.

The development is a major blow to a Super Eagles’ side aiming for a fourth continental title in Cameroon with fans accusing Napoli of not wanting the player to feature for the team.

In his stead, the three-time African champions called up Henry Onyekuru for the tournament.

The 23-year-old is also recovering from surgery after he smashed his cheekbone in Napoli’s encounter against Inter Milan late last year.

Early last year, the former U-17 World Cup winner had also tested positive for the disease following his return from the Christmas holidays in Nigeria.