Osinbajo To Represent Nigeria At ECOWAS Summit In Ghana

Channels Television  
Updated January 9, 2022
File photo of Vice President boarding the presidential jet on a foreign trip.

 

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has travelled to Ghana for the Extraordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

Osinbajo will represent Nigeria at the summit and would be joined other regional leaders to discuss the political situation in the Republic of Mali.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, disclosed this via a statement issued on Sunday.

He said Sunday’s meeting, which is expected to be attended by leaders across the bloc, followed previous meetings and efforts by the leaders to resolve the situations in Mali and Guinea.

“In 2021, Prof. Osinbajo participated in meetings of leaders across the sub-region on the issues exploring solutions,” the statement read.

“On September 8, the VP participated in a virtual summit of the regional body where sanctions were imposed on the military junta in Guinea, and on the 16th of the same month, attended another ECOWAS summit where further sanctions on individuals and groups fueling the crisis in Guinea and Mali were discussed.

“Later in November 2021, Prof. Osinbajo again joined other leaders in Accra for the 3rd Extraordinary Summit of leaders across the sub-region to review decisions and the political situations in Mali and Guinea.”

In compliance with the decisions of the leaders, ECOWAS mediator and former President Goodluck Jonathan travelled on January 5th, 2022 to Mali to meet with authorities in the country over the timetable for democratic transition.

The former President later briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the matter a few days ago.

Osinbajo who is accompanied by the Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, is expected back in Abuja today.



