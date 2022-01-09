Advertisement

PHOTOS: One Year After Postponement, AFCON 2021 Kicks Off

Rejoice Ewodage  
Updated January 9, 2022
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 football tournament at Stade d’Olembé in Yaounde on January 9, 2022. Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP

 

Fifty years after last hosting the Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon kick off the continental showpiece on Sunday targeting a sixth title while hoping the spectre of the coronavirus does not overshadow the tournament.

It was all shades of bright and colorful at the opening event of the games which had stalled for a year, over COVID-19 concerns.

